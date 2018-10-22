WWE’s Ronda Rousey Mocks Nikki Bella for ‘Wet T-Shirt’ Photos

Ronda Rousey and Nikki Bella’s Evolution rivalry has enabled one of the better insult wars in recent WWE memory. And with less than a week before their big match, Rousey is trying to knock out Bella with verbal haymakers.

Ahead of the October 28 bout for the Raw Women’s Championship, WWE put out the tale of the tape for Rousey vs. Bella. Bella was happy to point out her favorite discrepancies while underlining her success outside of WWE.

“Wow 24 matches sick 337 matches, runs 2 companies, has two hit shows plus a successful YouTube channel, been making you more famous all week AND been training hard to kick your a** at Evolution… hhhhmmm sure you aren’t the #DNB ??????? N #Bellalution #Evolution,” wrote Bella.

#RondaVsBella ONE WEEK AWAY from Backstabbing Bella, @BellaTwins getting a first class specially prepared really Rowdy custom ass whoopin’ personally delivered to her by yours truly 😉 #Evolution #Oct28 pic.twitter.com/hU6KgjrH6D — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) October 21, 2018

However, not only does Rousey think Bella’s resume is a joke but thinks much of Bella’s success may be wholly reliant on sexuality.

You know someone typing the title “Producer” next to your name in the credits doesn’t make you some kind of god. The extent of your involvement in @totalbellas and @totaldivas is you let them film you act like idiots whenever they want and in exchange with give you fancy titles in the credits. whoopidy-f-n-doo. And If having a “successful” YouTube channel makes it to your short list of accomplishments, you’re not doing near as well as you imagine. I’m not even going to get into how bragging on your own fame is possibly one of the most narcissistic things you could do… Because I’m busy and touring the northeast with WWE live at this very moment. What’re you doing? Taking another picture in a wet T-shirt while trying to sell wine? See you at #Evolution #DoNothingBellas #Oct28#RondaVsBella #DontbeaDNB”

Rousey’s barb marks the continuation of her campaign to discredit Bella for being more Diva than WWE Superstar. Bella, of course, has asserted that her career played a role in the launching of the Women’s Evolution, but Rousey said last week on Raw that Bella’s success was made possible by her relationship with John Cena.

Regardless of who has the better argument, this has been a rivalry that has surprised many WWE fans. However, it should surprise no one. Given her career-threatening injury, Nikki Bella may feel more determined than ever to put on an exceptional show. This onus to entertain has been complimented by Rousey’s ability to overachieve no matter what the expectations are. While Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch have gotten well-deserved love, Bella vs. Rousey has proven to be just as compelling.