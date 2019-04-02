Ronda Rousey Releases “Mugshot” After Arrest on WWE Raw

Back in late February the WWE had Becky Lynch “arrested” on an episode of Monday Night Raw when she interfered in a tag-team match involving Ronda Rousey, Natalya, and the Riott Squad despite being suspended “in storyline” by Vince McMahon. Shortly afterwards, Lynch posted photos of “mugshots” that were taken backstage at the arena, but it didn’t stop the WWE from putting it on a T-shirt and selling it on WWE.com. Rousey initially called out the mugshots for being fake, leading to a Twitter exchange with Lynch that famously ended with her threatening to “beat the s—” out of “The Man.”

But now it appears the shoe is on the other foot. After Lynch, Rousey and Charlotte Flair all got arrested on Raw this week for beating up each other along with a group of police officers, Rousey uploaded a mugshot of her own.

“Just got out of jail, and all I got was this same lame mugshot [Becky Lynch] got from Atlanta,” Rousey wrote.

Flair and Lynch have yet to tweet since the arrest angle, though Flair did manage to retweet a GIF from the backstage five minutes after it was over.

Stephanie McMahon opened Monday Night Raw this week with an announcement that Sunday’s WrestleMania 35 main event would have a “Winner Take All” stipulation with both the Raw and SmackDown Women’s Championships on the line. Originally it was just Rousey’s title that was up for grabs, but Flair added another piece of hardware into the mix when she beat Asuka for the SmackDown Women’s Championship in an impromptu match on SmackDown Live.

Asuka was originally booked to defend her title at WrestleMania against a to-be-determined opponent. Much to the chagrin of her fans, “The Empress of Tomorrow” will instead compete in the women’s battle royal.

The only other women’s match booked for Sunday’s show is a four-team match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

