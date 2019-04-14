Ronda Rousey Reportedly Undergoing Surgery This Week

After losing her Raw Women’s Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 35, Ronda Rousey discovered after multiple x-rays backstage that she had broken her right hand. The former UFC Champion explained during her YouTube Series “Ronda on the Road” that the injury occurred when her pinkie hit one of her opponent’s elbows during the match, but couldn’t pinpoint the exact moment when it happened.

Fightful‘s Sean Ross Sapp reported over the weekend that Rousey is expected to have surgery on her hand on Tuesday with no timetable set for her return. Sapp added that WWE officials are optimistic that her plans to step away from the business to start a family with her husband Travis Browne will have her back either at the end of 2019 or the beginning of 2020.

Rousey was reportedly backstage at the Barclays Center for Monday Night Raw the night after WrestleMania, but did not appear on television. Meanwhile, the new double champion Becky Lynch has been gloating about Rousey’s departure ever since she rolled her up for a pin to win the match.

Ronda broke her hand punching the face that she said broke too easy. pic.twitter.com/vZM2w39k9I — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) April 8, 2019

“Ronda broke her hand punching the face that she said broke too easy,” Lynch wrote on Twitter after news of Rousey’s injury broke.

She also claimed that Rousey was done with professional wrestling in an interview with WFAN now that she had suffered her first pinfall loss.

“This is my sport, my turf. Ronnie’s a tourist in my industry,” Lynch said. “Now, her tourist visa has expired. She can get out of here. The Man has come to collect some debts, she collected em, she gained a little weight, but it looks good. It filled her out a little bit.”

On Raw Lynch began a new feud with Lacey Evans when the NXT call-up walked out and punched Lynch square in the face. The two would brawl on both Raw and SmackDown, though a match between the two has yet to be set. As has been the case with Lynch for months, the feud quickly carried over to Twitter.

“So New Charlotte is my 1st challenger? Not sure now, but I’m starting to think this company might have a type,” Lynch wrote.

“Typical…blame it on the company,” Evans responded. “I just stood toe to toe with ‘a man’ while wearing a pair of high heels. Imagine what I will do to you when i take them off……”

