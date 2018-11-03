Ronda Rousey Says ‘It’s Time’ for Women to Headline WrestleMania

Last Sunday’s Evolution PPV has seemingly opened a new era for women’s wrestling in the WWE, and the possibility of women headlining WrestleMania seems to be a little bit closer to reality.

If that moment does eventually happen, one person that would almost assuredly be part of it is WWE RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey. During a recent interview with the Pro Wrestling Illustrated podcast, Rousey discussed the possibility of headlining WrestleMania.

“I would love to be one of the first women to headline WrestleMania,” Rousey said. “I think it’s time, but it’s not up to me. Even if it’s just somebody, I think it’s time for any woman to be headlining WrestleMania. I don’t own a multi-million dollar company and I don’t make these decisions.”

“Maybe my opinion about when it’s time is different, but I would love to be the first woman to headline WrestleMania, but that is something that is completely out of my control and I’m not going to invest any of my happiness in whether that happens or not. If it does happen, I’ll be like, ‘Hell yeah, that’s amazing. Hell yeah, let’s go women.’”

She continued, “I’m not gonna be crying at home for weeks because I didn’t get to headline WrestleMania. If any woman got to headline WrestleMania, I’d be just as happy for them as I would be myself because I just think it’s time to happen.”

There have been rumors for months that a women’s match could headline WrestleMania 35 next spring. The idea definitely seems like it could become a reality when you consider the importance of the women’s division right now.

Rousey is one of the biggest sports stars in the world and is now part of the WWE, Becky Lynch has recently caught fire and become one of the most popular stars in the women’s division in quite some time, and last weekend’s all-women’s Evolution PPV event completely blew away Friday’s all-men’s WWE Crown Jewel show.

If the WrestleMania main event should represent the most interesting story in the company, you’d be hard pressed at this moment to say the WWE is doing anything as interesting on the men’s side as they are in the women’s division.

