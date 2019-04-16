More Reports of Ronda Rousey Taking a Hiatus From WWE Emerge

Way back in January Wrestling Observer‘s Dave Meltzer reported that Ronda Rousey was looking to take time off from the WWE after WrestleMania 35 in order to start a family with her husband, fellow MMA fighter Travis Browne. Rousey emphatically told ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne at the time that the reports were false, but on Monday she took to Twitter with a photo of herself and Browne along with the hashtag “ImpregnationVacation.” On the same day a source told Shelburne that Rousey plans on taking a hiatus from the WWE in order to have a child.

When Rousey initially fought back against the claims, she told Shelburne on the record that she and Browne hadn’t planned out exactly they wanted to have a baby. The two first started their relationship in 2015, got engaged in April 2017 and married in August of that year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’ve not kept it a secret that I would definitely want to start a family,” Rousey said. “But how do you go about doing that? I love this way more than I thought that I would. So do you just keep going until you just happen to get pregnant? Or should you stop and go try and get pregnant? Or is going and trying to get pregnant putting yourself on the spot and then you’re less likely to get pregnant? I’ve never had a baby before, I don’t know these kinds of things.”

Rousey first debuted for the WWE in January 2018 at the Royal Rumble event on a reportedly multi-year contract. Over the next 16 months she made her in-ring debut at WrestleMania 34, appeared on Monday Night Raw on a near-weekly basis, feuded with the likes of Nia Jax, Alexa Bliss and The Bella Twins, won the Raw Women’s Championship, main evented WWE’s first-ever all-women’s pay-per-view Evolution and faced Becky Lynch and SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey in a “Winner Take All” main event bout at WrestleMania 35. Lynch pinned Rousey to win the match, though there was some controversy surrounding the finish as Rousey had one of her shoulders off the mat even as the referee started counting the pin.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we cover the possible new Hawkeye series coming to Disney +, argue if Batman casting fatigue is setting in, we grade WWE Wrestlemania, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!