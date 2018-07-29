Watch: Ronda Rousey Will Attend Extreme Rules

Using the kayfabe loopholes that never existed in UFC, Ronda Rousey just declared her intentions to show up at Extreme Rules despite her 30-day suspension.

In an interview with Renee Young, Rousey explicitly stated she’ll be at the Pittsburgh, PA show on July 15. Citing a Raw-exclusive suspension, Rousey says not only is she free to be at Extreme Rules, but she fully intends to do so.

“I’m so excited that though I am suspended from RAW, I am not suspended from Extreme Rules. So, I’m going to be buying a ticket. It’s going to be a front row tickets,” she said.

Rousey has been nothing short of phenomenal since kicked off her WWE career. Despite no shortage of detractors, Rousey has been a gargantuan surprise to die-hard and casual fans alike. But Triple H knew this is how things would go.

Triple H spoke with GiveMesport’s Turnbuckle Talk and discussed his early reads of Rousey. From the beginning, Rousey impressed Triple H and eventually..

“Having spoken to her since the beginning, her passion and her drive for this to me made it perfectly reasonable that she might be this good at it. Once I kind of got in there with her for the first time and got a feel for her natural movement in this, I’ve been saying it since the day she signed with us and we started talking about it, but she’s going to shock everybody.

For whatever reason, the WWE Universe was hesitant to buy into Rousey. Maybe they feared another part-time Superstar like Brock Lesnar or the female version of Roman Reigns, but Rousey has eliminated all doubt. At both WrestleMania 34 and Money in the Bank, Rousey displayed a rare electricity that instantly connected with fans.

“I’ve never seen anybody grab it as quickly as she has. I mean, Kurt Angle would probably be the closest to it because he just took to it like a fish to water with it. But she has no right to be anywhere near as good as she is, but she just gets it. I mean she gets it on more than just a physical aspect, across the board.

Per Triple H, Rousey’s perspective on her WWE career conveys her dedication to the sport. As a well-documented fan, Rousey’s passion for wrestling has always been a strength and apparently, wrestling has been a lifelong ambition.

“She wants to entertain and she’s loved this from probably before anything else […] she truly believes all she’s done is to get to [WWE]. When I used to hear her say that before I used to think, ‘oh that’s a cool way of saying it.’ But legit, it is like this is what she was supposed to be doing. Her route to get here was different than everybody else’s. Her route to get here was going through judo and coming up through MMA and the whole thing to get to where she is right now. It truly is like she is, it’s amazing.

