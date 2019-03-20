Rumor: Huge Number of Matches Rumored for WrestleMania 35

It’s no secret that WWE’s pay-per-views have been getting longer in recent years. Once upon a time the pay-per-views were three hours, four at the most for its biggest shows. But now that WWE runs its own streaming network, they don’t have to answer to pay-per-view companies when it comes to how long their shows will be, allowing them to stretch up to seven hours. And based on recent rumors for the WrestleMania 35 card, this year’s “Grandest Stage of Them All” at MetLife Stadium could go even longer. A new report from Forbes‘ Alfred Konuwa on Friday indicated the upcoming April 7 show could break the company record for most matches with a whopping 17.

“After WrestleMania 32’s main card clocked in at 286 minutes (with 12 matches) , WrestleMania 33 came in at 305 minutes (13 matches) and WrestleMania 34 had a runtime of 314 minutes (14 matches), expect that trend to continue tenfold as WrestleMania 35 could play host to upwards of 17 matches, which would be the most matches in the history of WWE’s biggest event,” Konuwa wrote.

Wrestling insider @WrestleVotes echoed that same number on Tuesday, though there are people backstage trying to shave that number down.

“Heard from a source that there’s a push backstage to “control the match count” for WrestleMania,” the account wrote. “However, source says as of now it could be as high as 17 total matches. SEVENTEEN.”

As of Wednesday, WrestleMania 35 has 10 matches booked for the show. But between the expected return of the women’s battle royal, a WWE Championship match between Daniel Bryan and (likely) Kofi Kingston, an Intercontinental Championship match, a women’s tag title match, the teased non-title bout between Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns and at least one of the men’s tag titles being defended, the card could easily surpass last year’s total.

Some of the top matches that have been announced so far include Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins, Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair and Triple H vs. Batista in a No Holds Barred match. While it hasn’t been confirmed, many expect the women’s championship match to be the show’s main event.

