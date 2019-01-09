WWE Riddle: Are Rusev and Lana Teasing Pregnancy or Pet?

It looks like Rusev and Lana are set to make an announcement for a new addition to their family. But we don’t know if it will be human.

Both husband and wife used Twitter to express highly ambiguous excitement about a new family member. Maybe it’s a baby. Maybe it’s a golden retriever. Maybe Rusev’s mom is moving in. We don’t know.

My life is about to change! Stay tuned…… — Rusev (@RusevBUL) January 9, 2019

The on-and-screen couple were married in 2016 and would appear to be teasing a pregnancy. However, Rusev and Lana like to keep things light on social media, often trolling their followers and anything that resembles wrestling media.

Today is a life changing day for @RusevBUL and I. We are welcoming a new family member into the Rusev Day & Lana Day family ! — Lana Day (@LanaWWE) January 9, 2019

We’ll know more about this late and will update you after Rusev tweets a picture of his mother moving in, or whatever is happening.