WWE Riddle: Are Rusev and Lana Teasing Pregnancy or Pet?

It looks like Rusev and Lana are set to make an announcement for a new addition to their family. But we don’t know if it will be human.

Both husband and wife used Twitter to express highly ambiguous excitement about a new family member. Maybe it’s a baby. Maybe it’s a golden retriever. Maybe Rusev’s mom is moving in. We don’t know.

The on-and-screen couple were married in 2016 and would appear to be teasing a pregnancy. However, Rusev and Lana like to keep things light on social media, often trolling their followers and anything that resembles wrestling media.

We’ll know more about this late and will update you after Rusev tweets a picture of his mother moving in, or whatever is happening.

