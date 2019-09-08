Photo: Rusev Shows off His Impressive New Mustache

Rusev showed off a new look a couple of weeks back on social media, revealing that he had slimmed down while also shaving off his beard. The former United States Champion returned to Instagram on Saturday with another new look — a spruce mustache!

“Peligrosos [Spanish for danger] is my middle name,” he wrote.

Based on the comments, fans and fellow wrestlers seem to love it.

“Giant #FreddieMercury,” Chris Jericho wrote.

GIVE THAT STACHE ALL OF THE TITLES NOW pic.twitter.com/yhdIBAsqvT — Ross Tweddell (@RossOnRasslin) September 7, 2019

“Why’s Rusev looking like a 70’s mafia villain,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

Rusev kicked off 2019 with another reign as US champion, only to drop it back to Shinsuke Nakamura during the Royal Rumble kickoff show. The pair then formed an unlikely alliance as a tag team, though their efforts at winning any championship gold fell short.

With the exception of his one-off appearance in the 51-man battle royal at the Super ShowDown event in Saudi Arabia, Rusev has been on a break from WWE television since May. He’s teased on a couple of occasions that he might leave the WWE, but he also shoots down any reports that claimed he was on the way out.

Back in February both he and Lana appeared on the Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia podcast and both voiced their frustrations with how WWE Creative uses them. At one point Rusev tried to explain why his Rusev Day gimmick with Aiden English was unceremoniously scrapped.

“Who’s to say? Management had different visions,” Rusev said. “We fought, we fought. If it ain’t broke, there’s nothing to fix.”

“I think last year around WrestleMania and before that, the whole Rusev Day started and everything,” he added. “I thought it was my time. I keep pushing and I keep talking to everybody and nobody wants to do anything,” he said.”

During that same interview he addressed when he changed up his look at cut his har.

“I fight for everything … I do want to look my best, I do wanna be at my best because I wanna be WWE Champion. I want to be on top. I don’t want to be forgotten but that’s what irks me is I do all these things but nothing changes and that is where the frustration comes. What am I supposed to do? I cut my hair, I did that. It was not a good decision,” Rusev said with a laugh.