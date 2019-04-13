Report: Sami Zayn’s RAW Promo Was Not Scripted By WWE’s Writing Team

These days, WWE can often feel very scripted. In fact, many longtime fans complain that the scripting has gotten over the top and prevents wrestlers from getting over with the crowd on their own.

However, once and a while, a performer is given leeway to go off script a bit and be themselves. One such example is this past Monday night on RAW, when Sami Zayn turned heel in one of the best promos of the year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to Mark Henry during an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Zayn’s words were entirely unscripted and left up to him. And, wow, he knocked it out of the park when served with that kind of freedom.

Concerning the promo, Henry said, “On fire. That was not written for him. They said, ‘Sami, how do you feel about this situation?’ I got this. And he let the world have it, and when I say the world I mean the world of wrestling from the people that sit in the stands. You have been judged, sir. Sami lets you know how he feels. I walked up to him and I said, ‘Man, who the hell are you? Who are you? Where has this guy been all this time?’ He said, ‘Mark, I’m not holding back no more.’ I said, ‘Don’t. Please don’t hold back!’

“There are people that can wrestle their ass off, but don’t have to because they can get that microphone and they can get more done in a three minute promo than people can get in a 20 minute match. Sami, if you’re listening, do your thing. I want to see it. The fans want to see it. They clapped in the middle of that promo because they were like, ‘Yeah, you right! Wait a minute are you talking to me?’ He confused them.”

If this past week’s RAW is any indication, the writing team needs to stay far, far away from Zayn when it comes his promo work. He’s got this.