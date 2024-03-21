Samoa Joe Accepts AEW World Title Match, but There's One Final Hurdle for Swerve Strickland

Swerve Strickland has been on a mission since AEW Revolution, and that mission is to get another shot at the AEW World Championship. To do that Strickland has to convince Samoa Joe to give him that Title shot, and tonight Strickland seemed to finally wear the Champ down. After a promo where Strickland said he will keep taking down Joe's security and getting in his face until he gets that rematch, Joe came out and finally accepted, saying he would give Strickland what he wanted. Don Callis then came in and threw Konosuke Takeshita into the mix, saying the rankings indicate he should get a shot before Strickland, but that still doesn't change Joe's willingness to face Strickland for the Title.

Strickland made it clear that he wasn't stopping his push for a rematch, and he also took a shot at Joe, saying the chain he had with him wasn't long enough to fit around his neck. The goading worked, as Joe came out to the ring and addressed Strickland's request for a Title shot.

"Well what to do, what to do with someone like you Swerve. Now logic should dictate that I ignore you completely, because contrary to your belief, I beat you at Revolution, and you've been shoved down the ladder. We can't do that with people like you, and you know what your problem is Serve? You believe the impossible, that you can box with a God," Joe said.

"And the problem with that belief is that it becomes infectious Swerve, and all these people start believing they can be great too, that they can be a Champion. And that's all fine and dandy, and it's sweet, until someone like me shows up and smashes everything that you have," Joe said. "And it was with that realization Swerve that I figured out exactly to do with someone like you. And it's to give you exactly what you want."

Don Callis then came out and interrupted, and he was met with a ringing chorus of boos from the crowd. Callis said that people can't just come to the ring and book themselves into a Championship match, and brought up the rankings. Those rankings show that Takeshita should be the star that's next in line. Callis then said, "This place, this company is not Swerve's house, it's the Don Callis family's house."

Joe didn't rescind his offer though, and Strickland accepted a match against Takeshita, swearing that after he takes him down he will then take on Joe for the Title. Strickland seems locked in for AEW Dynasty, but it remains to be seen if that match will end up as a Triple Threat or a one-on-one with Joe.

