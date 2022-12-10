Samoa Joe Defeats Juice Robinson to Retain ROH TV Title at Final Battle

Samoa Joe and Juice Robinson have never faced each other in the ring, but aside from facing one another, they've pretty much faced the best of the best, and that showed during their match at ROH Final Battle. Joe was defending his ROH World TV Championship against the Bullet Club member, and both stars had shining moments throughout the match. At one point it looked like Robinson would take it, as he had successfully staggered the Champion, but Joe was able to collect himself and hit Robinson with a move he couldn't recover from in time, securing the win and retaining his ROH TV Championship.

Early on Robinson's power might have surprised Joe, but Joe would soon turn the tide and put the star on his heels. Joe would almost clinch a victory early on with a surprise Coquina Clutch, but Robinson would go on to deliver substantial damage to the Champion, who was already probably not 100% coming into the match. Robinson would hit a slick splash from the top rope, thinking that the win would soon follow, but Joe kicked out.

Joe would turn things up with a combination of slams and submissions, and he got Robinson right in the center of the ring with a crossface. Somehow Robinson moved Joe and got to the bottom rope, but he had taken a physical toll to make that happen. Joe was feeling it at this point, picking Robinson up to the top turnbuckle and going for a Musclebuster, but Robinson reversed it into a sunset flip and went for a cover, but Joe kicked out.

Joe looked a little staggered though, and Robinson hit a kick to the head and knocked the Champion down. You can never count Joe out though, and Joe was able to turn the tides again and bring Robinson down into a cover, and he would get the pin and the win. Samoa Joe is still your ROH TV Champion.

ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho (C) vs Claudio Castagnoli

ROH Women's Championship Match: Athena (C) def. Mercedes Martinez

ROH Tag Team Championship (Double Dog Collar Match): The Briscoes (C) def. FTR

ROH World Television Championship: Samoa Joe (C) def. Juice Robinson

ROH Pure Championship: Wheeler Yuta (C) def. Daniel Garcia

ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship: The Embassy (C) def. Dalton Castle and The Boys

Swerve In Our Glory def. Shane Taylor Promotions

Blake Christian and AR Fox def. Rush and Dralistico

What have you thought of ROH Final Battle so far? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!