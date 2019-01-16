Watch: Samoa Joe Goes On A Rampage During SmackDown Live

Samoa Joe wants everyone to know he means business when it comes to winning his first-ever Royal Rumble in just under two weeks in Arizona.

Joe was scheduled for a match with Mustafa Ali on this week’s SmackDown Live and wasted no time in proving a point. He demolished Ali from the get-go, throwing his opponent into the ring post headfirst, knocking him out in the process.

He wasn’t finished there, though. Joe ended up doing it again. He then picked Ali up again and tossed him casually into the ringside barrier. All throughout, Ali was portrayed as essentially being knocked out.

The segment was effective in getting Joe over as an unstoppable force. Ali has been pushed as a rising star in recent weeks (and hopefully still will be), but Joe just completely obliterated him. This comes just a couple weeks after both men were competing for a shot at WWE Champion Daniel Bryan during a Fatal Five-Way match on the New Year’s Day edition of SmackDown.

Later in the broadcast, Joe was interviewed backstage and was again very impressive, this time on the microphone. Setting a serious and maniacal tone, Joe told the WWE locker room and WWE universe that nobody will get in his way as he earns a championship shot by emerging victorious in the Rumble.