Samoa Joe Ends SmackDown Live With Chilling Promo Towards AJ Styles

AJ Styles closed out the final episode of SmackDown Live before SummerSlam this week with one final promo directed at his upcoming opponent, Samoa Joe.

Styles claimed everything Joe had said about he and his family was false, and that his relationship with his wife, Wendy, was a strong as ever.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Suddenly Joe’s music hit, and he appeared at the top of the entrance ramp with a note in his hand. Joe said Styles was the real liar, and he had the proof.

“Dear Joe, Two weeks ago I heard the things that you said about AJ Styles and his family,” Joe read aloud. “Your remarks were disgusting and made me physically ill. Not because they were wrong, but because they were true. I used to be the biggest AJ Styles fan in the world, but now it’s clear AJ never wanted children. Maybe he never wanted a wife either.

“And that’s why AJ is such a great champion, because he’ll do anything to stay away from his family,” Joe continued. “At SummerSlam I pray that you win so AJ can know the feeling of losing the thing he loves the most, because I lost him a long time ago.”

It was at this point the smile that had been on Styles’ face throughout the promo vanished.

“My sincerest gratitude, Wendy Styles,” Joe said in closing, leaving Styles with a look of confusion and disbelief. Wendy, for the record, is the actual name of Styles’ real-life spouse, whom he married in 2000.

Styles is set to defend his WWE Championship against Joe at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Sunday. The match was originally announced several weeks back when SmackDown Live general manager Paige teased a new opponent for Styles at the second-biggest WWE pay-per-view of the year, only for Joe to attack him from behind during the contract signing.

Since then Joe has cut numerous promos claiming Styles is an unfit parent and husband, which is why he has been so desperate to hold onto his WWE Championship. Styles has since responded, referencing the long friendship and rivalry the two have that stretches back to their many matches in TNA/Impact Wrestling.

Styles is currently in his second reign as WWE Champ, winning the title from Jinder Mahal on an episode of SmackDown Live back in November. Should he successfully retain against Joe, Styles will break the 300-day mark as champ before (presumably) defending it at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view on Sept. 16.