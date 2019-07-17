Report: WWE 24/7 Championship Segment Planned for San Diego Comic-Con 2019

Drake Maverick dropped the WWE 24/7 Championship back to R-Truth on Monday Night Raw this week after a comedic segment in a hotel room led to Truth nailing Maverick with a crossbody right onto a bed. Carmella found Truth the following night on SmackDown Live hiding in a dryer, and convinced him to go hide at 2019 San Diego Comic Con.

Based on the latest reports, fans can expect some shenanigans involving the championship starting on Thursday. According to PWInsider’s Mike Johnson, WWE is planning on filming a segment involving Maverick and Truth at the convention as the pair are already in San Diego, California.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Johnson added that the segment will likely take place during the Mattel Panel in Room 6A at 11:15 a.m. local time. The panel will be dedicated to hyping up the latest line of WWE Elite Squad figures and will feature Kofi Kingston, Becky Lynch, Rey Mysterio, Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder.

Truth’s victory on Monday marked the start of his ninth reign as 24/7 Champion while also ending Drake Maverick’s record-long reign at 14 days. Along with random editions of Raw and SmackDown, the title has also changed hands on a golf course, on an airport tarmac in Frankfurt, Germany, in a plane above the Red Sea and at Maverick’s wedding.

Truth talked about his success with the title on a recent episode of the E&C Pod of Awesomeness with Edge and Christian.

I’ve been loving it man. It gives me a chance to release. I can be funny, I can be entertaining; I am getting more views doing this than a wrestling match,” Truth said. “I’m having a ball. I’m glad I can take something that everybody thought was the ugliest thing in the world — everybody loves it now. The title is not ugly, it just has a different look. I get to have so much fun with it and it can be never ending with me.

“The fact that I love most about it is that it gets a lot of the guys you don’t see TV time,” he added. “I even asked creative about using the guys more, using Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel as my bodyguards. Creative would say to me, ‘Well, why wouldn’t they want to pin you?’ I’d tell them, ‘Well, you don’t want this ugly title, you want the tag team titles.’ They would respond with, ‘Yeah, he’s right!’ That’s funny, comedy stuff. Things like that, there are so many things we can do with the 24/7 title. I don’t want to do the same thing [each week] because it’ll get boring.”