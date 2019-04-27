Photo: Sasha Banks and Bayley Attend Comedy Festival in Austin Together

WWE may have split up the Boss and Hug Connection on screen, but some lucky fans in Austin, Texas may have recently spotted the former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions together at a comedy festival.

This weekend, the Moontower Comedy Festival is being held in Austin and both Banks and Bayley are there for the festivities. Comedian Brad Williams posted a photo to his Instagram page showing the two WWE stars among a group of friends at the festival.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Bayley is off the road as WWE has no live events scheduled this weekend. Banks has been off the road since WrestleMania 35, reportedly upset at the way the booking of the women’s tag team championships were handled, not to mention the direction of her character. She has reportedly been talking about sitting out the remainder of her WWE contract of late, though Banks herself has not commented publicly. WWE has been giving her some space in hopes that she will return rejuvenated and put the situation behind her.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on Avengers: Endgame! This is the spoiler-filled discussion you’ve been waiting for after coming out of the movie and we cover a ton of ground. Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!