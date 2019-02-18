Sasha Banks and Bayley Crowned WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions

Sasha Banks and Bayley became the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions on Sunday, defeating five other teams inside the Elimination Chamber to win WWE’s newest championships.

Carmella and Naomi were the first to be eliminated, thanks to a surprise pin by The IIconics. The Australian duo were the second to fall, this time by Tamina and Nia Jax.

The Riott Squad were the next to be eliminated, but Banks, Bayley, Rose and Deville all teamed up on the monster heels to eliminate them next.

Banks and Bayley appeared to have the match in hand when the two hit a Backstabber-Bayley-to-Belly combination on Deville, but Rose dove in to make the save. After the babyfaces teased tossing Rose off the top of one of the pods, Rose appeared to have the advantage when she hit her double-underhook slam on Bayley, but it was only for a two count.

Banks finally sealed the win by locking in the Bank Statement on Deville, forcing her to tap out.

The two were awarded the WWE’s new titles, and gave a tearful speech as they celebrated inside the ring.

“I am so lost for words,” Banks said while fighting through tears. “Nobody knows how hard we fought to get these. If you guys legit only knew. We don’t just do this for us, we don’t just do this for you, we do this for everybody in the back in this women’s division. And this is only just the beginning of more change to come, because we are here for a purpose and we are going to continue to do what we love and do what we do best.”

Banks and Bayley’s history with each other stretches all the way back to their days in NXT, where they battled over the NXT Women’s Championship in a pair of TakeOver matches that are still talked about to this day. The pair appeared to be on the verge of a feud in mid-2018, but mended fences and opted to become the tag team the Boss ‘n Hug Connection.

The win marks the first time WWE has had women’s tag team champions since The Glamour Girls (Leilani Kai and Judy Martin) won the WWF Women’s Tag Team Championships from the Jumping Bomb Angels in June 1988 and held the titles up through Feb. 14, 1989.