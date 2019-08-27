Sasha Banks Explains Her Four-Month Absence and Heel Turn on WWE Raw

Sasha Banks kicked off Monday Night Raw this week to finally address the elephant in the room regarding her four-month absence from WWE television.

“The Boss” took part in a four-team match at WrestleMania 35 back in April where she and Bayley dropped the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships to the IIconics. Reports quickly came out in the days that followed that Banks and Bayley were visibly upset at their booking after the match, and once Banks stopped showing up on television stories came out that she had been granted time off after being furious with the WWE creative team and their usage of her.

Surprisingly, Banks didn’t deny any of it. She said that she didn’t care about the tag titles and was upset about how low she was on the card compared to Becky Lynch (who competed in the main event alongside Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair). She then explained why she attacked Natalya during her comeback, saying it was a plot to get Lynch to run out and get beaten up by her. The four-time Women’s Champion then said all the attention is now on her, where she feels it belongs.

“And do you want to know why? Because I am the standard of this women’s division. I have been running this women’s division since Day 1. Because I am the boss of this women’s division, I am the talk of this division. And now I deserve all this glory.”

She then got cut off by Natalya, who was in street clothes and had her injured arm wrapped in bandages. The two brawled at ringside before being separated by a group of referees while the commentary team reminded viewers that they were booked for a match later on Raw.