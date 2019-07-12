Sasha Banks Comments On Her Recent Trip To Japan, Wrestling Training

Sasha Banks may still be out of action with WWE, but she isn’t entirely away from the squared circle itself.

Banks recently took a trip to Japan and trained with some major Japanese wrestling figures, including Meiko Satomura (a former Mae Young Classic competitor), Dick Togo (who once worked for WWE), as well as the Sendai Girls’ wrestling promotion. Her trip, which also included some sight-seeing around Japan, came just one week after WWE toured the country.

On Friday, Banks posted a length message on her Instagram page describing her recent trip and what she took from it.

In life, there are a lot of things I’ve always wanted to accomplish. Not for the sake of telling the world I did it, but for me, and only me. Things that feed this hunger inside me. Things that, when everything else in the world disappears, still brings me a heartfelt of joy that makes me remember why I am who I am. This past week I was lucky enough to travel to japan and train with some of the best wrestlers in the world. I walked in with an open mind, and open heart, and became a student once again. To say that this was a dream come true is an understatement. Thank you @meiko_satomura @sendaigirlspro_official @dicktogo for allowing me to become a part of your world. One day I will return, and we will make good on the magic we have between us. Thank you.

Banks has been out of action with WWE since WrestleMania. The hiatus began due to some creative frustration she felt with how her tag team championship run with Bayley was booked. The pair dropped the titles to The IIconics at WrestleMania.

While there’s no official word yet on when Banks will return to action, there’s a creative opening for her to appear at this Sunday’s Extreme Rules PPV event. Bayley will be defending her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross in a handicap match.

This past week on WWE television, Cross teased Bayley that she has no friends around WWE but should look to find one before Sunday’s big show. Could that be a returning Banks? We’ll have to wait and see.