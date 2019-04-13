The Latest on Sasha Banks and WWE, Becky Lynch Comments

Sasha Banks, one of WWE’s top female stars, is reportedly unhappy with the way WrestleMania 35 turned out and attempted to leave the company in recent days.

According to a report in this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Banks became unhappy when she was told that she and tag team partner Bayley would be losing the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 35 to The IIconics.

Banks had been under the impression that she and Bayley would be holding the tag team titles for an extended period of time to give the new championships legitimacy. She had not expected that they would be losing them on the biggest show of the year following a reign of just under three months. The team became the inaugural holders of WWE’s new women’s titles at Elimination Chamber back on February 17th. The company did have women’s titles under the WWF name in the 1980s.

Upon the news of the title change, Dave Meltzer reports that Banks attempted to quit WWE. Rather than give in to what was deemed by WWE to be an emotional and rash decision, the company urged her to take a few weeks and think about the decision.

Another source speculated to Meltzer that the reason for Banks’ reportedly considering quitting could go beyond the tag team titles situation, with Banks having been noticeably unhappy for several months.

Banks did not appear during Monday Night RAW or SmackDown this week, though both Banks and Bayley were called out by Alexa Bliss during RAW. Bayley showed up and lost to Bliss in the segment.

However, Banks did take to Twitter on Monday night and posted the following:

“There is something about the way life happens today that makes it hard to look ahead. There are things that make it difficult to laugh; difficult to live the way you want. There are things that make it almost impossible to trust where you are, or to believe in where you want to be. You look around and life is happening way too fast. Sometimes it feels like the moments are gone. Everything happens all at once and right away. We’re marching towards a destiny we cannot understand, towards the kingdom of convenient. Then one day you look up and you can’t find the meaning. Your crisis of purpose and passion is acting up, but they tell you that that’s suppose to be normal. Well… I don’t want normal, I want magic; cause that’s the place that feels like home to me. That’s the place where I remember what dreams look like, where meaning is effortless, and purpose is simple. That’s the place where love still matters. I want that feeling of coming home again. I want to feel like myself….. I want that magic.”

The cryptic posts continued on Tuesday when Banks pulled out of a scheduled appearance on the Wendy Williams show at the last minute, writing on Twitter, “Due to personal reasons, I had to pull out of my appearance today on @WendyWilliams . Sorry to everyone who was looking forward to it. Hopefully the opportunity will be there again later. #IfYouOnlyKnew.”

Due to personal reasons, I had to pull out of my appearance today on @WendyWilliams . Sorry to everyone who was looking forward to it. Hopefully the opportunity will be there again later. #IfYouOnlyKnew — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) April 9, 2019

On the Wednesday edition of Wendy Williams, it was noted that Banks cancelled her appearance due to a family emergency. Social media posts indicate that Banks is currently on vacation in the Dominican Republic.

Becky Lynch took to Twitter on Friday and issued a challenge to her longtime friend, possibly looking to boost her morale and standing within WWE as a Banks/Lynch match down the line for the RAW and SmackDown women’s titles could be a big drawing card. Lynch is currently involved in a feud with Lacey Evans.

Update: On Friday night, Pro Wrestling Sheet’s Ryan Satin added another wrinkle to the story.