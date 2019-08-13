Watch: Sasha Banks Returns to WWE Television, Turns Heel, Brawls With Becky Lynch

Sasha Baks made her surprise return to WWE television on this week’s Monday Night Raw, and she came back with a new attitude.

While Natalya cut a promo about dislocating her arm in her SummerSlam match against Becky Lynch, Banks’ music hit. Natalya initially thought Banks was friendly, but Banks quickly turned and attacked her.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Shortly after Banks’ attack, Lynch ran out to try and make the save. The two brawled for a bit, but Banks got the upperhand when she began attacking Lynch with a steel chair to the back.

The former Women’s Champion was last seen when she and Bayley lost the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 35. She took a hiatus from the company afterwards over reported frustration with WWE’s creative direction.