New Sasha Banks Documentary To Premiere Saturday Night On WWE Network

It’s a Sasha Banks kind of weekend wrestling fans.

The WWE star recently returned to action for the first time since WrestleMania last spring and will challenge Becky Lynch for the WWE RAW Women’s Championship on Sunday night at WWE Clash of Champions.

However, that’s not the only big moment for Banks this weekend as a new documentary on her will premiere on the WWE Network Saturday night.

The WWE Chronicle series will take a look at Banks and her recent return to action with WWE. The show premieres at 8:00 p.m. Eastern. You can watch a preview for the documentary below.

“I know who I am and I know what I want.” ‘#WWEChronicle: @SashaBanksWWE‘ streams THIS SATURDAY on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/oBiIWj4Gx0 — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) September 12, 2019

The special will be replayed on Monday night following RAW. However, it will be available on demand anytime through the WWE Network following the Saturday evening premiere.

Outside of Banks’ match with Lynch on Sunday at Clash of Champions for the RAW Women’s Championship, the rest of the card features every single WWE championship on the line.

The full card for WWE Clash of Champions is as follows:

WWE Universal Championship Match

Seth Rollins vs. Braun Strowman

Seth Rollins vs. Braun Strowman WWE Championship Match

Kofi Kingston vs. Randy Orton

Kofi Kingston vs. Randy Orton WWE RAW Tag Team Championship Match

Seth Rollins & Braun Strowman vs. Dolph Ziggler & Bobby Roode

Seth Rollins & Braun Strowman vs. Dolph Ziggler & Bobby Roode WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match

Bayley vs. Charlotte Flair

Bayley vs. Charlotte Flair WWE Cruiserweight Championship Triple Threat Match

Drew Gulak vs. Humberto Carrillo vs. Lince Dorado

Drew Gulak vs. Humberto Carrillo vs. Lince Dorado WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. The Miz

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. The Miz WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match

The New Day vs. The Revival

The New Day vs. The Revival WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match

Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks

Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks No Disqualification Match

Roman Reigns vs. Erick Rowan

Roman Reigns vs. Erick Rowan WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross vs. Sonya Deville & Mandy Rose

Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross vs. Sonya Deville & Mandy Rose WWE United States Championship Match

AJ Styles vs. Cedric Alexander

Check back with ComicBook.com on Sunday night for full coverage of WWE Clash of Champions.