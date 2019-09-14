New Sasha Banks Documentary To Premiere Saturday Night On WWE Network

It’s a Sasha Banks kind of weekend wrestling fans.
The WWE star recently returned to action for the first time since WrestleMania last spring and will challenge Becky Lynch for the WWE RAW Women’s Championship on Sunday night at WWE Clash of Champions.
Videos by ComicBook.com
However, that’s not the only big moment for Banks this weekend as a new documentary on her will premiere on the WWE Network Saturday night.
The WWE Chronicle series will take a look at Banks and her recent return to action with WWE. The show premieres at 8:00 p.m. Eastern. You can watch a preview for the documentary below.
“I know who I am and I know what I want.” ‘#WWEChronicle: @SashaBanksWWE‘ streams THIS SATURDAY on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/oBiIWj4Gx0— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) September 12, 2019
The special will be replayed on Monday night following RAW. However, it will be available on demand anytime through the WWE Network following the Saturday evening premiere.
Outside of Banks’ match with Lynch on Sunday at Clash of Champions for the RAW Women’s Championship, the rest of the card features every single WWE championship on the line.
The full card for WWE Clash of Champions is as follows:
- WWE Universal Championship Match
Seth Rollins vs. Braun Strowman
- WWE Championship Match
Kofi Kingston vs. Randy Orton
- WWE RAW Tag Team Championship Match
Seth Rollins & Braun Strowman vs. Dolph Ziggler & Bobby Roode
- WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match
Bayley vs. Charlotte Flair
- WWE Cruiserweight Championship Triple Threat Match
Drew Gulak vs. Humberto Carrillo vs. Lince Dorado
- WWE Intercontinental Championship Match
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. The Miz
- WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match
The New Day vs. The Revival
- WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match
Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks
- No Disqualification Match
Roman Reigns vs. Erick Rowan
- WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match
Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross vs. Sonya Deville & Mandy Rose
- WWE United States Championship Match
AJ Styles vs. Cedric Alexander
Check back with ComicBook.com on Sunday night for full coverage of WWE Clash of Champions.