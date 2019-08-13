WWE Fans Rejoice Over Sasha Banks’ Return

Sasha Banks returned to WWE television for the first time since WrestleMania 35 on Monday night. The former NXT Women’s Champion, Raw Women’s Champion and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion quickly made her intentions known when she attacked an injured Natalya, brawled with Becky Lynch and attacked “The Man” repeatedly with a steel chair.

Banks’ absence left many of her fans worried that she might be leaving the company due to frustrations with creative, particularly with how the women’s tag titles were being used. Based on the Twitter reactions, those same fans were thrilled to have her back in a new role.

Check out some of the best reactions below.

Speechless!

That Sasha Banks return is leaving me SPEECHLESS.



AMAZING. #RAW pic.twitter.com/I4IHLPBUnC — Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) August 13, 2019

She’s Been Missed

I’m not trying to crap on the rest of the show but part of me just wants to go to bed now because I don’t think anything is going to top seeing Sasha come back.



God I’ve missed her. Not sure if I’ve mentioned that! 😅😅😅#RAW pic.twitter.com/P4493Hr39v — Timothy Wilkinson (@TimothyLight90) August 13, 2019

Comin’ In Hot!

Sasha Banks coming back to #RAW and entering the Women’s title hunt pic.twitter.com/QiGuDS2ek4 — Heel Turn Haden (@_TheSonOfMars_) August 13, 2019

What a Time

HEEL SASHA IS BACK 😍😍😍

WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE. #RAW pic.twitter.com/dXQrmZO2SB — lindsay (@lindsayshevlin) August 13, 2019

Fist Pump

Surprise, It’s Still Me!

Sasha took that wig off like @WyzaNow pic.twitter.com/7SyTfku3YL — AJ The Juiceman (@xPhenomenal1) August 13, 2019

Sasha Hints at Why

Finally free, the butterfly sheds light on situations

That the caterpillar never considered, ending the internal struggle pic.twitter.com/gDc4UKGC34 — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) August 13, 2019

Bayley Reacts