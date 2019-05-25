Sasha Banks Returns For WWE Appearance (Kind Of)

Sasha Banks hasn’t appeared for WWE since WrestleMania 35 in early April, but the former women’s champion and tag team champion did return this week to do something for the company.

According to a report from PWInsider, Banks was spotted in New York City preparing to do some work for the upcoming WWE 2K20 video game. It’s unclear if the job was working exclusively with 2K Sports, the video game company, or if representatives from WWE were also present.

There doesn’t appear to be any breakthrough yet as it relates to Banks returning to WWE television programming. As has been well-publicized here in the past, Banks left WWE following WrestleMania due to creative frustrations.

Banks (and her tag team partner, Bayley) were reportedly frustrated that they were forced to lose the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania to The IIconics. The frustration wasn’t out of who they lost them to so much so as the fact that Banks and Bayley were under the impression that they would be holding the titles for a long reign to help legitimize the new belts.

Instead, The Boss ‘n Hug Connection’s title reign ended after just 49 days. The IIconics will surpass the length of that reign on Monday this week, with the duo already having held the belts for 48 days as of today (Saturday).

Adding to Banks’ frustration was the fact that WWE then planned to break-up the tag team, which would not even allow them to challenge to get the championships back after losing them at WrestleMania.

Since that time, Banks has sat out while Bayley has gone on to become Ms. Money In The Bank and WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion at this past Sunday’s Money In The Bank PPV event.