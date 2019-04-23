Latest Report Indicates Sasha Banks and WWE Are in a ‘Stalemate’

Sasha Banks hasn’t appeared on WWE television since dropping the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 35. And based on the latest update from Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer, fans might have to wait a while to see “The Boss” back in action.

For those who missed it, Banks was given time off to cool down after reportedly being upset that her and Bayley’s tag title reign ended so quickly when the pair lost the titles to The IIconcis. To make matters worse, The Boss ‘n’ Hug Connection was broken up a week later during the Superstar Shake-up when Bayley was sent to SmackDown Live.

“Sasha Banks, the situation is unchanged,” Meltzer said in the latest Wrestling Observer Radio. “They are right now at a stalemate and the word — of course, you know how this goes — but the word is that if she wants to sit out the rest of her contract, she can sit out the rest of her contract. Of course, if you know what that means – that means she’s going to be sitting out forever.”

Things seemed amiss with Banks when she took to Twitter the day after WrestleMania.

“There is something about the way life happens today that makes it hard to look ahead,” Banks wrote. “There are things that make it difficult to laugh; difficult to live the way you want. There are things that make it almost impossible to trust where you are, or to believe in where you want to be. You look around and life is happening way too fast. Sometimes it feels like the moments are gone. Everything happens all at once and right away. We’re marching towards a destiny we cannot understand, towards the kingdom of convenient. Then one day you look up and you can’t find the meaning. Your crisis of purpose and passion is acting up, but they tell you that that’s suppose to be normal. Well… I don’t want normal, I want magic; cause that’s the place that feels like home to me. That’s the place where I remember what dreams look like, where meaning is effortless, and purpose is simple. That’s the place where love still matters. I want that feeling of coming home again. I want to feel like myself….. I want that magic.”

Pro Wrestling Sheet reported several days later that Banks and Bayley were visually upset backstage after the loss.

