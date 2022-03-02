WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall Hospitalized

The world of professional wrestling has seen many legends created over the years thanks to World Wrestling Entertainment and countless other organizations both big and small, and Scott Hall has definitely earned his place as a legend within the market. Unfortunately, it seems as though Hall himself was recently hospitalized following a terrible injury and an unfortunate fall, with friend Jerry Jarrett posting an update when it comes to the prolific brawler who had previously gone by the moniker of Razor Ramon and was inducted into the Hall of Fame for the WWE in 2014.

In speaking with PW Insider, Jerry Jarrett confirmed Hall’s hospitalization stay for a broken hip, asking for prayers when it comes to a speedy recovery for one of the titans of the industry that was responsible for both a lengthy career as well as the formation of the New World Order alongside Kevin Nash and Hulk Hogan:

“Just got off the phone with my friend Scott Hall. He fell and broke his hip and he’s in the hospital. Prayers will help him recover.”

Hall’s contribution to the world of professional wrestling continues to reverberate through the profession, with last year seeing Xavier Woods sporting an outfit that paid homage to Razor Ramon, Hall’s beloved moniker.

Scott Hall first entered the world of professional wrestling in 1984, eventually working his way to becoming a part of the WWE in 1992, wherein he established the character of Razor Ramon. When he left the organization in 1996, he would become a part of World Championship Wrestling wherein he became one of the three founders of the nWo, one of the biggest teams in the world of wrestling that is still referenced to this day in matches and merchandise.

Hall has actually been inducted into WWE’s Hall of Fame twice, with the first being the aforementioned 2014 nod that saw him inducted as a singles competitor and then scoring another entry as a part of the New World Order in 2020. Needless to say, it is hard to overstate the influence that Hall had both as Razor Ramon and under his own name during his history as a part of professional wrestling.

Our thoughts are with Scott Hall and his family during this difficult time.

