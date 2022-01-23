Serena Deeb Reveals AEW Has Made Several ‘Really Strong’ Additions to the Women’s Division

AEW’s Women Division has continued to grow and become more of a force on television, and AEW star Serena Deeb’s latest comments indicate that will head into overdrive pretty soon. Deeb recently appeared on the Reese Waters Show, and during her interview, she talked a bit about the future of the Women’s Division. While she couldn’t mention any names just yet, she did reveal that there are some new members of the roster coming

Deep said, “I think we’re building an awesome women’s division, we just picked up, I don’t know if I can say any names yet, but we’ve just picked up a couple of really strong female members to the roster.”

As for who some of those wrestlers could be, there are some big names on the free agent market at the moment, and they are names that many wrestling fans would love to see in AEW after leaving WWE. Some of those talents include Toni Storm, Nixon Newell (the former Tegan Nox), Athena (Ember Moon), Taya Valkyrie, and Mia Yim.

All of these amazing talents should be nearing the end of their WWE non-competes soon or have already passed those dates, so it makes sense that AEW would move on a few of them. It remains to be seen who will end up in AEW from that list, but anyone from it would make the Women’s Division in AEW even better.

For now we’ll just have to wait and see, but let us know who you would love to see in AEW’s Women’s Division in the comments!

