Seth Rollins Plays Coy When Asked About Becky Lynch Dating Rumors

While relationships between WWE Superstars are nothing new, fans rarely learn about a wrestler’s love life unless they personally go public with who they are dating. One alleged relationship that’s been talked about but yet to be confirmed is between WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins and Raw and SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. While the pair have been spotted getting close out in public, neither have confirmed that they’re dating the other.

Rollins was asked about the rumors directly in an interview with The Irish Mirror this week, and the champ decided to avoid answering the question.

“I’ll leave that up to you,” Rollins jokingly said.

The pair have been spotted together in public numerous times over the past few months, with one particular photo of the two embracing each other going viral on Twitter.

Looks like it’s confirmed ! The man and the man are dating lol Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch where rumored to be dating but this pic of them at a concert seems to make it official.

🙌🙌🙌@BeckyLynchWWE @WWERollins pic.twitter.com/uPnOx7d29u — 𝓐𝓵𝓮𝔁-𝓐𝓷𝓭𝓻𝓮𝓪.💫 (@AliSmithhx) April 12, 2019

To add fuel to the speculative fire, the pair sat next to each other at the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

The pair both had memorable outings at WrestleMania 35. Lynch defeated Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in the triple threat main event to become a dual champion, while Rollins kicked off the show by beating Brock Lesnar in less than three minutes to win his third world championship. The two will defend all of their titles at Money in the Bank on May 19 with Rollins taking on AJ Styles while Lynch pulls double duty with matches against Flair and Lacey Evans.

During the interview, Rollins also talked about returning to Ireland for WWE’s latest European tour. The last time he appeared in that country as a world champion, he tragically tore his ACL, MCL and medial meniscus in November 2015.

“I’ve never had any ill-will with the Irish fans, I don’t think, and I hope they’ve never had any ill-will towards me,” Rollins said. “I’ve always loved the country and when I got hurt they were very respectful and understanding and appreciative. The times I’ve come back to Dublin since then, they’ve been very receptive to me.”

