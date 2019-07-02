Seth Rollins Apologizes to Will Ospreay for His Twitter Comments

Seth Rollins took to Twitter on Tuesday morning with an apology directed at New Japan’s Will Ospreay, stating that he was sorry for comments he made the week prior regarding how much money the two make.

For those who missed it, Rollins planted his flag on social media in support of WWE starting on June 22, stating WWE was the “best pro wrestling in the world. Period.” The next night he wrote, “Find anyone else alive who does what I do as well as I do it as often as I do it. Ya can’t.” After Ospreay, the reigning IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion, stepped up to Rollins’ challenge, the two went back and forth with sly remarks at one another. However, fans started to back away from supporting the Universal Champion once he brought up finances.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Fact of the day: Will Ospreay wrestled more matches in 2019 THAN @WWERollins,” Ospreay wrote in a tweet. “Catch up little guy.”

“I mean if you wanna talk numbers we can compare bank accounts too,” Rollins responded. “P.S. That’s counting a month off with a broken back…👍🏼 buddy.”

Rollins referred to the tweet above as “garbage” in his apology.

After a few days to sit on it, I’d like to apologize to @WillOspreay for the tweet I sent his way about comparing bank accounts. It was dumb of me & not in line with my values. The moment I pressed the send button I knew it was trash, but I’m too stubborn for my own good. — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) July 2, 2019

“After a few days to sit on it, I’d like to apologize to @WillOspreay for the tweet I sent his way about comparing bank accounts,” Rollins wrote in a series of tweets. “It was dumb of me & not in line with my values. The moment I pressed the send button I knew it was trash, but I’m too stubborn for my own good. I stand firm in my sentiments that @WWE is the best pro wrestling on the planet and that I’m the best of the best doing it right now. After a helluva week of travel, our crew didn’t waver for a second. Top level humans busting their asses for the love of the game. I couldn’t be more proud to be a champion with this company and represent @WWE and the entire industry in the way it deserves. No more garbage tweets. I can and will be better.”