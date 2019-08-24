Seth Rollins Comments On Engagement To Becky Lynch, Superstars Respond

As reported on Thursday evening, WWE superstars Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are now engaged to be married.

The couple’s relationship has been highly publicized this year, notably being worked into storylines following the pair’s WrestleMania championship victories, as well as being featured on WWE documentaries released in the last couple of months on Rollins and Lynch.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Rollins commented on the engagement on Friday afternoon via his Twitter Page

I’m the luckiest man alive. pic.twitter.com/fmPXv7QV9C — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) August 23, 2019

Lynch initially revealed the engagement on her Twitter page on Thursday.

Happiest day of my life. For the rest of my life. ❤️💍❤️ @wwerollins pic.twitter.com/pfMEyEltGS — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) August 22, 2019

WWE themselves responded with a brief edition of WWE Now on the company’s YouTube page.

As you’d expect, the couple’s co-workers from WWE have been responding over the last 24 hours to the exciting news.

Welcome to The Family Seth ☘️👊🏻 https://t.co/nZ1DEcx5LX — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) August 23, 2019

i want to like this on every social media platform so happy for you! 😭😭 — Queen Cathy (@catherinekelley) August 23, 2019

Holy cow!! Congrats you guys!!! — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) August 22, 2019

Makes me smile 🖤 https://t.co/eiej2kuUZD — Daria Berenato (@SonyaDevilleWWE) August 23, 2019

The best comment might go to ECIII, though.

Congratulations. Not doing so bad myself. pic.twitter.com/b2C5ff5eyc — ecIII (@therealec3) August 23, 2019

There’s no word yet on when the couple plans to officially tie the knot, but when an announcement is made, we’re sure it will make the rounds rather quickly and we’ll the news for you.