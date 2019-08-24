WWE

Seth Rollins Comments On Engagement To Becky Lynch, Superstars Respond

As reported on Thursday evening, WWE superstars Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are now engaged to be married.

The couple’s relationship has been highly publicized this year, notably being worked into storylines following the pair’s WrestleMania championship victories, as well as being featured on WWE documentaries released in the last couple of months on Rollins and Lynch.

Rollins commented on the engagement on Friday afternoon via his Twitter Page

Lynch initially revealed the engagement on her Twitter page on Thursday.

WWE themselves responded with a brief edition of WWE Now on the company’s YouTube page.

As you’d expect, the couple’s co-workers from WWE have been responding over the last 24 hours to the exciting news.

The best comment might go to ECIII, though.

There’s no word yet on when the couple plans to officially tie the knot, but when an announcement is made, we’re sure it will make the rounds rather quickly and we’ll the news for you.

