Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt Cage Match Announced for Upcoming WWE Raw

Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt are set to wrestle once again for the WWE Universal Championship on Oct. 31 at the Crown Jewel event in a Falls Count Anywhere match. But based on local advertising the pair’s feud might continue after that, even though Wyatt was drafted to Friday Night SmackDown during the first round of the WWE Draft last week. An advertisement for the Nov. 4 episode of Monday Night Raw from the Nassau Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum in Long Island popped up on Wednesday featuring Rollins defending his championship against “The Fiend” in a Steel Cage match.

Obviously the “Card is Subject to Change” asterisk comes with every advertisement and in all likelihood the bout will take place as a dark match after the three-hour broadcast is over. But the fact that WWE continues to advertise cross-branded matches after re-establishing the brand split left fans with more questions than answers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Wyatt and Rollins’ first title match back at Hell in a Cell was overwhelming hated by the fans in attendance, as the match ended via referee stoppage once the champ decided to use a sledgehammer as a weapon. Rollins has since tried to defend the ending on Twitter, saying that the famous Undertaker vs. Mankind cell match from 1997 should’ve ended the same way.

I imagine Mick and Taker might have liked the ref to stop the match there. Might have added a few more years to Mick’s incredible career. Just a thought. — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) October 15, 2019

Even Roman Reigns wasn’t able to defend the finish to the match, though he did feel the backlash directed at Rollins was a little overblown.

“I think you should express your opinions, but it doesn’t hurt anybody if you have a shred of respect,” Reigns said in a recent interview with Forbes. “Have a little respect for the performers who were out there killing themselves for you. I didn’t like the Hell in a Cell finish either, but I wasn’t about to cuss some guys out who got hit in the head over and over. Bray Wyatt put his health on the line to entertain some fans to the best of his ability. I didn’t like it, but I respect Bray’s effort and willingness to go out there and do what you have to do. So, if you can, just a little bit of respect.”