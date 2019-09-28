Seth Rollins Deletes His Twitter Account

Seth Rollins disappeared from Twitter on Friday after the reigning WWE Universal Champion mysteriously deleted his Twitter account. Many fans assume it has to do with the ongoing Twitter feud Rollins had with Sasha Banks, who is currently in a program with his fiancée Becky Lynch over the Raw Women’s Championship. The beef between the two started when Rollins posted his thoughts on defending his world title against Rey Myterio on Monday Night Raw this week.

“This is a match I’ve been looking forward to my entire life,” Rollins wrote. “The fact that I’m defending the Universal Title on the #RAW Season Premiere against @reymysterio in 2019 is mind boggling. Even 6 days out from #HIAC & @WWEBrayWyatt, I’ll empty the tank for one of the greatest ever.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Banks, who is wrestling Alexa Bliss on the same show, mocked Rollins’ tweet by writing the same thing.

This is a match I’ve been looking forward 2 my entire life. The fact that I’m wrestling 1/2 of the Tag Champs on the #RAW Season Premiere against @AlexaBliss_WWE in 2019 is mind boggling. Even 6days out from #HIAC & @BeckyLynchWWE I’ll empty the tank for one of the greatest ever. pic.twitter.com/p7yTusEFJ2 — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) September 26, 2019

“This is a match I’ve been looking forward to as much as every other match you’ve ever had…aka, not at all,” Rollins wrote in a fiery response. “Luckily for me, you’ll underdeliver like you always do and continue to wonder why you’re not in more main events.”

This led to numerous Banks fans lashing out at Rollins, though it’s not entirely clear if that’s what drove him off the platform. Back in June Rollins started making waves on social media when he openly campaigned that WWE had the best wrestling on the planet. But the tweets wound up backfiring as Rollins went after New Japan’s Will Ospreay by bringing up how much money the two made. That led to an apology from the champ.

“After a few days to sit on it, I’d like to apologize to @WillOspreay for the tweet I sent his way about comparing bank accounts,” Rollins wrote in a series of tweets. “It was dumb of me & not in line with my values. The moment I pressed the send button I knew it was trash, but I’m too stubborn for my own good. I stand firm in my sentiments that @WWE is the best pro wrestling on the planet and that I’m the best of the best doing it right now. After a helluva week of travel, our crew didn’t waver for a second. Top level humans busting their asses for the love of the game. I couldn’t be more proud to be a champion with this company and represent @WWE and the entire industry in the way it deserves. No more garbage tweets. I can and will be better.”

On top of his match with Mysterio, Rollins is booked to face “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt inside Hell in a Cell at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view on Oct. 6.