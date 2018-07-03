Seth Rollins vs. Dolph Ziggler Iron Man Match Announced for Extreme Rules

WWE’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view just got its first big stipulation match.

Kurt Angle announced on Monday ahead of Monday Night Raw that Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler will take on former champ Seth Rollins in a 30-minute Iron Man Match on July 15.

“[Doph Ziggler] and [Seth Rollins] are two of the best competitors on #Raw…and they’ll have their opportunity to see who’s better at #ExtremeRules… in a 30-minute #IronMan Match for the #ICTitle,” Angle wrote.

The announcement came shortly after WWE’s Twitter page posted a video of Rollins and Ziggler getting into a verbal altercation.

“I made the Intercontinental Championship the most important in WWE…” Rollins said in an interview before getting shoved from behind by a passing Ziggler.

“Oh really, we’re interviewing all the losers from Raw? Everyone who took second place?,” Ziggler taunted.

Rollins responded by asking where Ziggler’s new friend Drew McIntyre was, leading to a shouting match.

“You gave me 30 minutes of your best, and look (pointing at the belt), when somebody says ‘champ’ one head turns,” Ziggler said.

Rollins originally won the championship in a triple threat match at WrestleMania 34 and held it for 71 days before Ziggler defeated him in an upset on the June 18 episode of Raw. A week later Rollins cashed in his rematch clause, only for the match to end in a disqualification after 27 minutes after McIntyre interfered.

The victory gave Ziggler his sixth reign with the Intercontinental Championship, making him the fifth man to hold the title at least six times alongside Chris Jericho, The Miz, Jeff Jarrett and Rob Van Dam.

Despite the show being known for having multiple stipulation matches, Ziggler vs. Rollins is the only “extreme” match announced for the Extreme Rules pay-per-view. Other booked matches so far include AJ Styles vs. Rusev, Carmella vs. Asuka, Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax, the recently reunited Team Hell No vs. The Bludgeon Brothers and Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt vs. the B Team — all of which are championship matches.

The pay-per-view takes place at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on the WWE Network.