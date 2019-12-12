Watch: Seth Rollins Says There’s No Beef With Jon Moxley for Leaving WWE

Even though he’s a heel again on WWE television, Seth Rollins made a major babyface move in the eyes of wrestling fans this week when he explained his feelings towards Dean Ambrose (now Jon Moxley) leaving the WWE back in April and quickly signing with All Elite Wrestling. Rollins had previously made comments saying that Moxley and other AEW wrestlers were “trying to take dinner off my table,” alienating himself from many fans who want to enjoy both shows. However this new interview with Gorilla Position in front of a live audience seemed to squash any signs of a beef between the Shield brothers.

“I never had any beef for him leaving,” Rollins said. “He marches to the beat of his own drum. We were all kind of talking contract-wise, we knew his stuff was up. He decided he didn’t want to stay and that had nothing to do with wanting to go somewhere else, he just was exhausted because of the process and wrestling 200 matches a year and traveling an extra 100 days on top of that for six-plus years or whatever he did. It was just beating him into the ground. His elbow wasn’t getting better as much as he wanted to.

Following on the last video and seth says him and Jon are good and that he sent him a birthday text n Jon replied saying thanks brother. So yall can stop acting like they hate each other now you heard from seths mouth they’re all good and still brothers. pic.twitter.com/DUwC8DcyUb — Heel Seth supporter🤗🏳️‍🌈 (@TashaXXRollins) December 12, 2019

“So there was never any beef with him or him leaving at all, at no point,” he added. “I think some of the comments I made after that were misconstrued. I never had a problem with him leaving or anything like that. I thought some of the stuff he said on the Jericho podcast was a little unnecessary. I thought it was one of those things where he couldn’t handle the pressure. It’s not for everybody at that point, and that’s all I was commenting on when I was commenting on him leaving, not like ‘oh you betrayed us and left’. Absolutely not. I sent him a text on his birthday, which was a few days ago, and wished him well. I hope that he’s good. He seems to be doing great at AEW and New Japan, so I wish nothing but the best for him and his lovely wife.”