Seth Rollins Talks Keeping in Touch With Roman Reigns During Leukemia Battle

Roman Reigns’ sudden departure from the WWE due to a leukemia diagnosis sent shock waves throughout the wrestling world, but few took the news harder than his Shield running buddies Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose.

In a new interview with YouTube personality Iridian Fierro ahead of Monday Night Raw this week, Rollins opened up about how he’s kept in contact with Reigns on a weekly basis ever since Reigns broke the news back in October.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I talk to [Roman] once a week or so just to see how he’s doing,” Rollins said. “And mostly it’s about that, at the end of the day, he doesn’t want to worry about work. He doesn’t want to deal with that right now, so it’s mostly just about how he’s doing, seeing how he’s feeling, and how his recovery is coming and stuff like that. It’s nice to hear from him and every once in a while I do have a question about how things are, but for the most part, it’s just two friends keeping up with each other and making sure everyone is doing alright.”

Back in early November Rollins recapped the “roller coaster of emotions” he went through in the weeks following the announcement.

“It threw everything up in the air,” Rollins said. “It’s hard to go a day without thinking about him and how he’s doing and hoping he’s doing alright. I’m fighting the urge to check in on him like a brother every two hours, but he’s a strong dude, and I know that he’s in a good place mentally as well as physically. He’s in good health for the most part. I think he’s going to be able to fight this thing pretty strong. We’re just getting through it while we can. Obviously it’s going to be easier as time goes on, but certainly the last couple weeks have been, and last week especially, have been a roller coaster of emotions. Lots of ups and downs.”

Since Reigns’ departure Rollins has been feuding with Ambrose following the latter’s heel turn. Amrbose has mentioned Reigns in several of his promos since then, at one point indicating that Reigns’ cancer was “punishment from the man upstairs,” which caused some backlash from WWE fans. Rollins defended the idea in yet another interview.

“You know, it’s one of those things, where obviously the situation with Roman is real life, and very unfortunate,” Rollins said. “But at the end of the day, I understand why Ambrose did what he did on that night, in the sense that Roman was going to be gone. There was no if, and or buts that he was going to be gone. And so if you’re going to strike out on your own, you’re going to try and make a name for yourself, I understand to a point, doing it on that night. You’re going to make the biggest impact you can make, and if that’s your goal, if you’re saying your story is that The Shield has made you weak, and you kind of want to step out of the light so to speak, out of the shadows, that’s going to be the best time to do it. You’re going to have the most eyes on you that night, that moment, and you’re going to get the most people talking about it.”