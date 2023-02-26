Jake Paul Suffers First Loss Via Split Decision Against Tommy Fury

Jake Paul (6-1) suffered the first loss of his boxing career on Sunday in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia by losing a split decision against Tommy Fury (9-0). Paul was able to bring Fury down to a knee with a jab in the eighth and final round, but two of the judges gave Fury a score of 76-73. The last of the judges favored Paul 75-74. The big narrative surrounding the fight was whether or not Paul could handle a professionally-trained boxer, having previously taken on influences, former athletes and former MMA fighters who were disciplined in other styles of combat (mostly Olympic wrestling) rather than boxing.

"I'm so excited for this fight because I can finally silence the critics who have said, 'Fight a professional boxer, fight someone your age.' I agree. I haven't proven that. But this is why this fight is so big," Paul said in a press conference leading up to the fight. "This is why I'm so excited. This is why I've given this guy multiple chances and paid him so much money to finally show up. And it really seemed like the only time he wanted to get into the ring is when I increased the amount of money. So, thankfully he's here now."

The Truth is revealed! Tommy Fury gets the decision win over Jake Paul! 🥊#PaulFury pic.twitter.com/YZIiNqtB8P — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) February 26, 2023

Will a Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury Rematch Happen?

It was noted during the fight that Paul had a rematch clause established, meaning he has the option to face Fury again if he wants. Fury was asked about it in a post-fight interview and fully supported a rematch.

"100 percent. This was my first main event. I'm only going to go bigger and I'm only going to go better," Fury said. "...If he wants a rematch, bring it on."

RAW EMOTION 🥲



Tommy Fury delivered a powerful post-fight speech and agrees to a rematch with Jake Paul 🥊#PaulFury pic.twitter.com/xviteOiEL2 — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) February 26, 2023

Will Jake Paul Wrestle in WWE?

Jake made his WWE debut at Crown Jewel last November during Logan's match with Roman Reigns at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view. While he'd initially hype up joining Paul in the ring for future matches, he has since backed off from WWE appearances. He explained to Ariel Hewlani this past week that this is due to him trying to avoid injuries while furthering his boxing career.

"I'm down. I just don't want to get injured," Paul explained. "My brother tore his MCL; it's crazy out there. So, I just don't want it to derail my boxing and all that, but I'm down. I love WWE. I love working with my brother. So that would definitely be something that could be on the horizon, for sure."