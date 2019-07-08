Seth Rollins Has a New Shirt and WWE Fans Hate It

WWE has gone full steam ahead with promoting Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch as a couple, so much so that they’re currently booked to team together for a mixed tag match against Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans in the Extreme Rules main event this Sunday.

The company took things a step further on Monday by releasing a new shirt for Rollins, featuring a phrase both he and Lynch coined on Twitter after she saved him from losing his Universal Championship back at Stomping Grounds.

WWE is now selling “The Man’s Man” shirts for Seth Rollins. Better not break up any time soon, I guess. Link: https://t.co/GOols6jECm pic.twitter.com/nxJbxSyeLi — John Canton (@johnreport) July 8, 2019

Naturally, wrestling fans on Twitter had jokes about Rollins’ new nickname. Overall the reaction was resoundingly negative.

So they have a new Seth Rollins shirt “The Man’s Man” and they wonder why wrestlers like Aleister Black and Jon Moxley kept their relationships/marriages so hush hush pic.twitter.com/XC87kktzSL — 💙Chelsea (Chels) G❤ #Roman2Yards #Moxnation (@ShieldWoman512) July 8, 2019

“Cmon, really? This is bad,” one fan wrote.

Roman gives his reaction to Seth Rollins’ new shirt pic.twitter.com/E2n8RWUvSs — Rangers FC/Xtina Fan Account (@FtblKamara) July 8, 2019

“I usually always buy Seth Rollins’ t-shirts,” wrote another. “They typically look really cool, and I always like to represent the wrestlers I love. HOWEVER, the new shirt that everyone is talking about now… “The Man’s Man” shirt… NO THANK YOU.”

However not all of the reactions were negative.

There’s gonna be so many insecure babies threatened by this shirt. I love it. pic.twitter.com/omY3hRBiSF — Mark Cassidy (@RorMachine) July 8, 2019

Some were quick to point out that “The Man’s Man” nickname was already used by the great William Regal back in the Attitude Era.

Yo @WWE, wrestling already has a Real Man’s Man! pic.twitter.com/HJY1R29hiV — Jay Hunter (@OSWreview) July 8, 2019

After beating Mike and Maria Kanellis on Raw last week, Rollins and Lynch will team up to face Andrade and Zelina Vega in a mixed tag match on Monday Night Raw this week.

The pair’s match at Extreme Rules comes with a handful of stipulations — it’s a Winner Take All match for both of their titles, it’s Corbin and Evans’ last chance at the titles as long as Rollins and Lynch are champions and it will be contested under Extreme Rules.

Other major matches booked for Sunday include Roman Reigns and The Undertaker vs. Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre and WWE Champion Kofi Kingston vs. Samoa Joe.