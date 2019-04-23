Seth Rollins’ Opponent for Universal Championship Match at Money in the Bank to Be Determined on WWE Raw

Seth Rollins will know who his first opponent will be as defending Universal Champion by the end of this week’s Monday Night Raw. The WWE announced via a Twitter video that the two No. 1 contender for Rollins’ world championship will be determined via a pair of triple threat matches.

The first bout will see AJ Styles vs. Rey Mysterio vs. United States Champion Samoa Joe (confirming that the latter is moving to Raw), followed by The Miz vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Baron Corbin. The winners of those respective matches will face each other in a singles match later in the show, with the winner earning a No. 1 contender spot. Styles, Joe, Mysterio and Miz all moved from SmackDown to Raw within the last week.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Rollins will defend his title at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view on May 19 at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut. He first won the title in the opening match of WrestleMania 35, defeating Brock Lesnar in under three minutes by hitting him with a low blow and nailing three Curb Stomps in a row. In the weeks since he’s been focused on Dean Ambrose’s departure from the company. The two reformed The Shield with Roman Reigns for one final match at the The Shield’s Final Chapter WWE Network event on Sunday night, defeating Bobby Lashley, Corbin and McIntyre in a six-man tag match.

“It breaks my heart,” Rollins said in an recent interview regarding Ambrose leaving. “I get it. I understand this place can be frustrating. He’s a guy who’s been doing it nonstop for 15, 16, 17 years. Sometimes you just need to step away and take care of yourself. I wish him luck in whatever he wants to do.

“I know how he feels about his creativity. Sometimes when it pulls him in a different direction, that’s just how he’s gotta be. I never imagined the three of us working anywhere else or not being here at the same time” he added.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we break down the trailers for Dark Phoenix and Child’s Play, talk Halo casting, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!