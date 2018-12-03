Seth Rollins Has High Praise for Shinsuke Nakamura

The impromptu match between WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins and WWE U.S. Champion Shinsuke Nakamura last month at Survivor Series was a dream match for many wrestling fans.

Over the last decade, Nakamura became known as one of the best workers in the wrestling world as he rose through the ranks of New Japan Pro Wrestling. At the same time, Seth Rollins made his way up the WWE card and became renowned in North America as one of the best workers in the world.

Nakamura’s jump to WWE in 2016 opened up a whole new world of dream match possibilities, but he and Rollins had not crossed paths in a singles match until Survivor Series this year.

Rollins spoke about his much anticipated match with Nakamura last month at Survivor Series in the days following the event during an interview with the Greg Atoms Show.

“Yes, we had mingled a little bit in the Royal Rumble last year, but first time in a single match for sure,” Rollins said. “For me, you know I can’t speak for him, but for me a lot of respect, he’s someone who I’ve admired from afar. To be able to get into the ring with him, test myself against him, really get to find out how good I am. It’s a treat, he was an excellent opponent and I was glad that we got that first out of the way successfully.”

The match the two had at Survivor Series was very good and certainly fans will look forward to another encounter between the two down the road. With the two currently on separate brands, it’s not likely anytime soon, but you never know what could be in the future with a brand shake-up. That is, if Nakamura sticks around WWE beyond this winter.

Rollins has a long career ahead of him yet, and it’s hard to imagine the former multiple time champion leaving the company at any point. However, Rollins looked hard into the future during the same interview and discussed his plans for retirement way down the road.

“I’ve already kind of got something going with my wrestling school back home in Iowa,” Rollins said. “I think once I get off the road and my in-ring career is done take probably at least take a few years off and relax a little bit. You know, but who knows I always like giving back to the business. It’s been my passion, like you said, my entire life. So it’s certainly something I feel like I’ll be involved in one way or another for as long as I can as long as I’m giving something and you know making progress, not just kind of stagnating.”

