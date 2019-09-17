Seth Rollins vs. The Fiend Bray Wyatt Hell in a Cell Match Officially Booked

WWE made it official just before this week’s Monday Night Raw main event — Seth Rollins will defend his WWE Universal Championship at Hell in a Cell against “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, and the match will take place inside the Hell in a Cell structure. Wyatt began cutting promos weeks ago that he wanted either Rollins or Braun Strowman at the Oct. 6 pay-per-view, and his decision became pretty obvious when he jumped Rollins after the Clash of Champions main event and applied the Mandible Claw in order to knock him out.

Wyatt has only wrestled in one (televised) match since he debuted his new demonic persona, in which he defeated Finn Balor in just three minutes at SummerSlam. Some of his other victims have included Mick Foley, Jerry Lawler and Kurt Angle, all of whom he knocked out with his vicious submission hold.

Minutes before WWE’s announcement, Becky Lynch issued a challenge to Sasha Banks for another Raw Women’s Championship match at the Hell in a Cell show. Just like Rollins vs. Wyatt, it would take place inside the cell.

After being away from the WWE for months, Wyatt returned to the WWE in the weeks after WrestleMania 35 via his Firefly Fun House sketches. His segments, along with his Fiend look and severed head lantern he brought out at SummerSlam, were all created by Jason Baker and the production team at Tom Savini studios.

Baker has spoken about Wyatt’s creative process in a number of interviews in the past few months.

“That man is… what’s that old saying? The razor’s edge between genius and insanity? And that man walks that razor’s edge constantly,” Baker said of Wyatt on the Wrestling Reality podcast. “Very, very smart. Smarter than a lot of people give him credit for. Great to collaborate with. You think you’re gonna throw an idea at him, he comes back with eight. You think you’re gonna hit him up with a piece of trivial knowledge, he’ll hit right back. He’ll see your trivial knowledge and then raise ya. He is a unique, unique human being. Its been an absolute pleasure and an honor to get to collaborate with this gentlemanwith someone who just puts such a thought process into his craft.”

Rollins is currently on his second reign as Universal Champion after winning it back from Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam.