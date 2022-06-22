Cody Rhodes Rejects WWE's Timetable for His Return

Cody Rhodes tore his pectoral muscle completely off the bone while training for his match with Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell back in early June. "The American Nightmare" miraculously managed to fight for nearly 25 minutes and beat Rollins, then underwent surgery to repair the injury the following week. WWE initially announced his recovery would take nine months, but Rhodes rejected that notion on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday.

"I've heard 9 months, that's their plan... I've never concerned myself with other people's projections – I've got a plan of my own – let's finish, all of us," Rhodes wrote.

After returning to WWE at WrestleMania 38, Rhodes immediately made it clear his goal was to finally win the WWE Championship. He then went on to face Rollins at two more pay-per-views, and it was "The Visionary" who wound up putting him on the shelf (in storyline) by further injuring his pec with a sledgehammer. On top of his beef with Rollins, Rhodes also started addressing future matchups with Roman Reigns in interviews.

"Roman Reigns and I, we haven't had any interactions yet," Rhodes told Sports Illustrated last month. "We haven't crossed paths in the ring. I've seen enough to know he is incredible, and even better when you see him up close. So this isn't the easiest path I've chosen. But I know I can do this.

"I think I'm the best wrestler in the world," he continued. "And I think it's by a large margin. That upsets a lot of people, but I don't mean it to draw ire. This is all I do. I'm not in charge. I'm here to hone my craft, build my body, and win matches. Every week, I have to be better. That's the ultimate clarity for me. I'm on the flagship show. Look at the pyro and grandeur. Hats off to Kevin Dunn and his team for taking the 'American Nightmare' and expanding upon it. I know I must be better every week. That's the only way I can stay the best in the world. Week to week, I'm putting myself under a microscope. Go ahead and put all the microscopes in the world on me. I want Fox to come calling. I did it for Turner Media and I got a great education at my last spot. Bring it on; I want it all."

Wrestlers who have previously suffered pec tears have come back in five to six months, which could mean Rhodes will return during next January's Royal Rumble. Stay tuned for more updates!