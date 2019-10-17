Seth Rollins Pulled From Crown Jewel’s Team Hogan vs. Team Flair Tag Match

With Crown Jewel just around the corner, WWE announced that they’re shaking up the card for the next Saudi Arabia show on Thursday. The first match announced for the show was a 10-man Team Hogan vs. Team Flair tag team match, with Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair serving as the coach. Hogan announced that Universal Champion Seth Rollins would serve as his team captain, and since then Rusev and Ricochet have been added to his team. Meanwhile Flair picked his former Evolution stablemate Randy Orton to lead his team, then brought in King Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura and Bobby Lashley.

But then on this week’s Raw the company announced that Rollins would have to defend his Universal Championship against “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt in a rematch from their controversial Hell in a Cell bout (this time with a Falls Count Anywhere stipulation). To avoid him pulling doubly duty at the show, WWE.com announced on Thursday that Rollins would no longer take part in the tag match.

No word yet on who will replace Rollins at the show.

Here’s the full Crown Jewel card as of Thursday:

Universal Champion Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt (Falls Count Anywhere)

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Cain Velasquez

Braun Strowman vs. Tyson Fury

World Cup Tag Team Turmoil Match feat. New Day, Viking Raiders, Heavy Machinery, Lucha House Party, Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins, The Revival, The O.C., The B-Team and Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode

Team Hogan vs. Team Flair Tag Match

Mansoor vs. Cesaro

Rollins closed out this week’s Monday Night Raw by setting Wyatt’s Firefly Fun House set on fire. He then took to Twitter to argue the referee’s decision to end his cell match against Wyatt via referee stoppage.

Correction: it ended in a ref stoppage. When a body isn’t moving, the official has to make the right call. https://t.co/EBFI9pNpJE — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) October 15, 2019

He then argued that the famous Undertaker vs. Mankind Hell in a Cell match from 1997 should have ended the same way.

“I imagine Mick and Taker might have liked the ref to stop the match there. Might have added a few more years to Mick’s incredible career. Just a thought,” he wrote.