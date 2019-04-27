Seth Rollins Makes Surprise Appearance at NXT Live Event in His Hometown

The WWE Universal Champion made a surprise appearance at an NXT live event in his hometown on Friday evening.

Seth Rollins showed up at the beginning of the show at the RiverCenter in Davenport, Iowa. He strolled out carrying the WWE Universal Championship belt while wearing his “Iowa’s Own” t-shirt to a chorus of cheers from the fans in attendance.

Videos by ComicBook.com

WWE posted the following video to social media.

What a life https://t.co/2RHyKGleJE — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) April 27, 2019

Rollins attended Davenport West High School and grew up in the area. He continues to live there to this day and currently owns a wrestling school (Black x Brave Wrestling Academy) and coffee shop (392Dport) in the city.

This past Sunday, WWE presented a WWE Network live special that emanated from just across the Mississippi River from Davenport in Moline, Illinois. That show featured The Shield’s final match together. The following night, RAW was held a couple of hours west in Des Moines, Iowa. Altogether, Rollins has got to spend a lot of time over the last week in and around his home state.

Rollins and the WWE RAW roster will head to Lexington, Kentucky for Monday Night RAW this week. Both the RAW and SmackDown rosters are off the road this weekend, with NXT being the only WWE brand running live events until Monday night.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on Avengers: Endgame! This is the spoiler-filled discussion you’ve been waiting for after coming out of the movie and we cover a ton of ground. Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!