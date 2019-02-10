Seth Rollins Set For WWE RAW Return This Week

Seth Rollins will be featured on WWE RAW this week, two weeks following a brutal attack by Brock Lesnar on the show.

Rollins won the WWE Royal Rumble and appeared on RAW the following night to reveal he would use his WrestleMania championship opportunity to challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship. His decision was dragged out for the entire show, and he revealed his eventual choice in the final segment of the broadcast. Soon after, a fight broke out with Lesnar to end the show that resulted in Rollins taking multiple F-5s in the ring (six of them, to be exact).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Rollins has not appeared on television since the attack. One reason was to sell the vicious attack from Lesnar, but it also served the purpose of keeping Rollins out of the ring as he deals with what is reported to be a minor back injury. He has also been kept out of house show matches over the last couple of weeks.

Last week RAW emanated from Portland, Oregon and Rollins revealed he was at the show via a post on his Instagram page but he ended up being kept off television. However, WWE has announced that he will be on the show this week to address the attack he received from Lesnar two weeks ago.

Courtesy of WWE.com:

Seth Rollins is resilient, but few Superstars can withstand the fury of Brock Lesnar’s F-5, let alone six of them. One night after winning the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match, The Architect made it clear he wants to challenge The Beast Incarnate for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania, getting a half-dozen of Lesnar’s formidable finishing moves in the process. The Kingslayer did not appear on Raw this past Monday night, no doubt still feeling the effects of that mauling. Rollins will be on Raw this week, though what will he have to say as he prepares for the fight of his life against The Beast at The Showcase of Immortals?

It’s not clear right now whether or not Rollins will work next Sunday’s Elimination Chamber PPV event. Given the situation with his back, it’s likely WWE will hold him out of the ring in order to preserve his health for the much bigger match at WrestleMania. Despite the injury appearing minor in nature, there’s no reason to risk further injury on a show that is built around two Elimination Chamber matches that he will not be a part of regardless.