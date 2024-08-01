Shane McMahon Breaks Silence on Meeting With AEW President Tony Khan

All eyes are on Shane McMahon’s wrestling future. Earlier this week, reports emerged that Shane had attended a private meeting with AEW President Tony Khan where the two discussed “possibilities moving forward.” Shane currently has no affiliation with any wrestling company, as he was last known to be under WWE contract in February 2022. He was quietly released from the company during that time period due to his controversial booking of the 2022 Men’s Royal Rumble Match. Shane’s last WWE appearance was a one-off, coming at WWE WrestleMania 39 in April 2023 where he wrestled an impromptu match against The Miz. He tore his quad seconds into the bout and has been on the shelf ever since.

Shane McMahon Breaks Silence on AEW Meeting

Shane-O-Mac has addressed the elephant in the room.

In a statement provided to Busted Open Radio host Bully Ray, Shane McMahon detailed that his meeting with AEW President Tony Khan simply revolved around their mutual love for professional wrestling.

“Tony and I were connected through a mutual friend and we had a great meeting. We talked about many things, but mostly about our shared love for the business and the rewards and challenges of working with family,” Shane’s statement, which was first aired on Busted Open Radio, read. “I congratulated him on the five-year anniversary of AEW and look forward to how he evolves the business moving forward.”

Where Could Shane McMahon Fit Into AEW?

Shane McMahon does have the potential to provide on-screen and backstage value to All Elite Wrestling.

It’s no secret that Shane’s last couple of years in WWE were marred with controversy. Upon his heel turn in 2019, Shane was booked to look extremely strong, often at the expense of full-time wrestlers. He then introduced the critically-panned Raw Underground segment, helped book the polarizing 2022 Men’s Royal Rumble Match, and was subject to that aforementioned injury at WWE WrestleMania 39.

If his booking is monitored, there are at least three money programs for Shane in AEW. For starters, he is a natural fit into the ongoing The Elite vs. AEW angle, as AEW Executive Vice Presidents could turn towards Shane in an effort to inject their own lethal dose of poison into AEW. In a singles capacity, a Christian Cage vs. Shane McMahon feud writes itself. MJF is another talent that would likely create magic on the mic with Shane if given the opportunity.

In a backstage capacity, Shane lending his business-oriented wrestling mind to AEW has the potential to provide high value to the company. Shane was one of the first people in WWE to push the sports-entertainment giant towards the internet and social media, as he saw the value of digital content long before it took over the industry.

Stay tuned to ComicBook for updates on Shane McMahon’s AEW status.