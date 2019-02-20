Shane McMahon and The Miz Share Heartfelt Moment on SmackDown Live

SmackDown Live began this week with the brand’s former tag team champions sharing the ring together.

Shane McMahon opened the show by talking about the NXT appearances on RAW on Monday night and said all of those stars would also be on SmackDown Tuesday night. However, he was quickly interrupted by the Miz, who came out saying he had something to get off his chest.

Miz went into an explanation about how he initially used McMahon when making him his tag partner. He said he was out to gain the respect and love of his father and he knew that Shane McMahon could relate.

He then said that following he and Shane winning the tag team titles, when McMahon brought out Miz’s father, it ended up being the proudest night of his wrestling career. He talked about how the fans chanted “Mr. Miz” at his dad. Miz said that when his dad got into the ring and told him he loved him, it was the first time that he had done so. The Miz was in near tears breaking this down.

Miz then said that he let Shane down by taking the loss against The Usos at Elimination Chamber on Sunday. He was desperate here for a chance to redeem himself and said that even though the rematch clause no longer exists, if there’s one person that could still make the match it’s Shane McMahon.

The pair were interrupted by The Usos, who went on a tirade making fun of the Miz for losing the match. They called him a wannabe A-lister with C-list skills. They told McMahon he should find a new tag team partner.

McMahon, getting upset at the insults his tag partner was going through, then made the match: it will be Shane McMahon and The Miz taking on The Usos for the SmackDown tag team titles at WWE Fastlane in The Miz’s hometown of Cleveland, Ohio.