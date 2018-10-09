WWE Universe Reacts to Shawn Michaels Ending Retirement, DX Reunion

After nearly 10 years of retirement, Shawn Michaels will once again compete in a WWE ring. On November 2, Michaels and Triple H will reunite at DX and challenge Kane and the Undertaker at Crown Jewel where the combined.

However, the DX reunion and Crown Jewel announcement are getting mixed reviews from the WWE Universe.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The wrestling world is notoriously fickle an there is no shortage of WWE fans that are not thrilled about seeing the 53-year old Michaels break what was once the perfect retirement.

SHAWN MICHAELS: My career died at WM26 and there’s nothing that could make me go back on my vow to stay retired. VINCE: The Saudis want to give you $10 million for one tag match. SHAWN: pic.twitter.com/hwe2qd0TW9 — Just🕯️n (@Justin_SofOK) October 9, 2018

We’ll guess HBK’s purse is handsome, but we can’t get mad at a man making his money. However, WWE giving their highest platform to four Superstars in their 50’s is a different conversation.

If you’re thrilled with nostalgia getting pushed over actual full time talent then you don’t get to complain the next time WWE drops a storyline or underutilizes Finn Balor. — RaeLiz (@LolaBlahnicks09) October 9, 2018

However it’s not all doom and gloom—some fans are genuinely excited to see DX back together.

I just got chills pic.twitter.com/7HAqWNpqyD — wrestling pridictions and reviews (@thatwweguy91) October 9, 2018

While Michaels, Triple H, Kane, and Undertaker are all out of their era, there’s been no denying the crowd’s reaction to them.

DX is still more over than anybody on the current roster . #raw — The Sports Guy (@smsportsguy) October 9, 2018

This story is developing…