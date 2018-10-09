WWE

WWE Universe Reacts to Shawn Michaels Ending Retirement, DX Reunion

After nearly 10 years of retirement, Shawn Michaels will once again compete in a WWE ring. On November 2, Michaels and Triple H will reunite at DX and challenge Kane and the Undertaker at Crown Jewel where the combined.

However, the DX reunion and Crown Jewel announcement are getting mixed reviews from the WWE Universe.

The wrestling world is notoriously fickle an there is no shortage of WWE fans that are not thrilled about seeing the 53-year old Michaels break what was once the perfect retirement.

We’ll guess HBK’s purse is handsome, but we can’t get mad at a man making his money. However, WWE giving their highest platform to four Superstars in their 50’s is a different conversation.

However it’s not all doom and gloom—some fans are genuinely excited to see DX back together.

While Michaels, Triple H, Kane, and Undertaker are all out of their era, there’s been no denying the crowd’s reaction to them.

This story is developing…

