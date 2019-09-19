Shayna Baszler vs. Candice LeRae NXT Women’s Championship Match Booked for Oct. 2 Episode

NXT’s first episode on the USA Network opened this week with a four-way match for a shot at Shayna Baszler’s NXT Women’s Championship. Candice LeRae managed to overcome Io Shirai, Mia Yim and Bianca Belair to win the match, then stood face-to-face with Baszler, Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir.

The show announced later in the night that the two wouldn’t have to wait until the next NXT TakeOver to wrestle each other. Baszler will defend her title against LaRae on the Oct. 2 episode of NXT, which will mark the first episode where the brand airs both hours on USA.

Other results from Wednesday night’s episode included Roderick Strong capturing the NXT North American Championship, Lio Rush returning from hiatus to earn a shot at the Cruiserweight Championship, Imperium making its debut and kicking off a feud with Kushida and Matt Riddle and Killian Dain’s Street Fight ending in a locker room brawl. NXT general manager William Regal made his way out to the ring after the cameras stopped rolling to announce Riddle and Dain would have another Street Fight next week, and the winner would get a shot at Adam Cole’s NXT Championship.

Triple H spoke with the media via a conference call after the show and revealed that the debut episode received rave reviews from Vince McMahon.

“He sent me a few texts after the show,” Hunter said. “He watched the entire thing. I’m sure he was at the office, probably in a meeting while he was doing it. But he enjoyed it, he loved it. He thought the talent did a hell of a job, thought they knocked it out of the park. He was excited, he sent me a massive congratulations after it was over, and was thrilled with the product.”