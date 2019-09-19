Sheamus and The Usos Reportedly Close to Returning to WWE Television

The latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter had good news for fans of Jimmy & Jey Uso and Sheamus. According to Dave Meltzer, all three are getting close to returning to WWE television following their ongoing absences. The former WWE Champion was last seen on television in April and after reportedly suffering a concussion he was taken off of television and The Bar tag team was split as Cesaro was moved over to the Raw roster. On top of his injury, Sheamus is also dealing with spinal stenosis — the same medical condition that ended the careers of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and Edge.

“He’s [Sheamus] been off and has spinal stenosis, which is not a good thing long-term for a wrestler,” the Observer reported. “But he is ready to return and if a storyline is there, he would be brought back.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Meanwhile the Usos haven’t been used since a triple threat match on Raw in late July that saw The O.C. capture the Raw Tag Team Championships from The Revival. The match came just days after Jimmy was arrested for DUI near Pensacola, Florida. This came just months after he had been arrested in Detroit following a dispute with a police officer when Naomi (his wife) was pulled over for driving the wrong way down a one-way street. He was originally arrested for disorderly conduct and obstruction of jusice, but later pleaded no contest as part of a plea deal. Jey Uso was arrested in January 2018 in Texas for DUI after driving back from a WWE live event.

“Basically when the have an idea to bring them back [they’ll be back],” the Observer reported.

Together the pair are six-time tag team champions, with their latest reign coming in February when they beat Shane McMahon and The Miz for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships at Elimination Chamber.

Fans saw two surprise returns on WWE programming this week. After going unused for months and reportedly having backstage heat with Vince McMahon, Luke Harper returned at Clash of Champions and helped Erick Rowan pick up an upset victory over Roman Reigns. Four days later Lio Rush wrestled for the first time since April on NXT and defeated Oney Lorcan to earn a future shot at Drew Gulak’s Cruiserweight Championship