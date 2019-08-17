Sheamus Talks Missing WWE, Trying To Return From Injury

It’s been over four months since we’ve seen Sheamus on WWE television.

Following WrestleMania 35, Sheamus wrestled on both RAW and SmackDown Live that week. Since that point, he’s been out of action with what was reported to be a concussion.

During his time off, Sheamus has continued to film his YouTube workout series and has apparently dropped considerable weight. He started doing some promotional appearances again for WWE in June but has yet to return to the road with the rest of the WWE crew.

While in the Philippines doing an appearance for WWE, he stopped to chat with Spin.ph about his time off from WWE and missing the ring.

A recent photo on Twitter showed Sheamus with a new haircut and wearing referee stripes. However, he assured fans that this was not a sign he has retired from the ring.

“It’s just for a movie,” he said.

“It just fits me well, looks good on me. That’s why I posted it,” he continued.

Regarding a return to the ring, Sheamus is clearly aiming for that and alluded to missing wrestling.

“I’m trying to get better. I miss the ring,” Sheamus said.

As of now, that six-man tag team match on the April 9th edition of SmackDown teaming with Cesaro and Drew McIntyre against The New Day remains his final match in a WWE ring. However, we’re betting you haven’t seen the last of the Celtic Warrior in action for WWE.